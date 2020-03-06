Sydney mare after another Melbourne win

Greysful Glamour is the Sydney mare with the knack for winning in Melbourne.

And her trainer Mark Newnham believes the four-year-old shapes as a strong winning hope again when she tackles the Group Three Schweppervescence Trophy (1600m) for fillies and mares at Flemington on Saturday.

Greysful Glamour has won four of her 22 starts, with three of those victories in Melbourne where she has raced six times.

She also finished second in the 2018 Group One VRC Oaks at Flemington.

The mare delivered in the first start of her current campaign in the Group Three Mannerism Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on February 22, leading all the way under Tim Clark to score by a length.

The Mannerism was one of three Melbourne races Newnham planned for Greysful Glamour this campaign along with Saturday's race and the Group Two Sunline Stakes (2000m) at The Valley 13 days later.

"Her form in Melbourne is very good and she's had a very good preparation from the time she trialled," Sydney-based Newnham said.

"These races down there were a bit of a target for her and she got the first one ticked off. Saturday's race looks to be a similar style where she can take up the front."

While Greysful Glamour's best form has been on good-rated tracks, she has been placed a couple of times on soft ground which was the track rating on Friday.

"She is a very good winning chance again and she will probably stay down there and run in the Sunline Stakes at Moonee Valley in a couple of weeks as well," Newnham said.

With Clark riding in Sydney on Saturday, Ben Melham takes the Flemington ride on Greysful Glamour who races in the colours of Darby Racing.

Melham won the 2017 Golden Slipper on the Gary Portelli-trained She Will Reign for a Darby Racing syndicate.

Greysful Glamour was just shading Spanish Reef for favouritism on Friday.

The Ken Keys-trained Spanish Reef is aiming to win the race for the third-consecutive year.