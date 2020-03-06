Ole Kirk following All Too Hard path

AAP Horse Racing

By AAP Newswire

Wayne Hawkes has always held All Too Hard in high esteem and is using that horse as a yardstick for a two-year-old relative in his care.

Ole Kirk, a close relation of All Too Hard, was successful on debut in the Talindert Stakes (1100m) at Flemington and runs at that track on Saturday in the Group Two Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m).

It is the same double All Too Hard won for Hawkes Racing at his first two starts before winning four Group One races, including the Caulfield Guineas.

Ole Kirk's mother is Naturale, an unraced sister of unbeaten champion Black Caviar and a half-sister to All Too Hard.

Hawkes is not underestimating the task confronting Ole Kirk on Saturday when he rises from 1100m to 1400m.

"All Too Hard did it, but he was a superstar," Hawkes said.

"He was as good as any horse I've touched, whereas Ole Kirk has a little bit to do to reach those heights.

"The biggest thing I liked about his effort the other day was you don't see many two-year-olds pin their ears back, and his were flat back.

"He really ran through the line well."

Hawkes Racing had the option to race Ole Kirk in Saturday's Todman Stakes (1200m) at Randwick and will consider heading north following Saturday's race.

All Too Hard raced in Sydney after his Melbourne campaign, winning the Pago Pago Stakes before running second in the ATC Sires' Produce Stakes at Randwick.

Ideally Ole Kirk will attempt the Sires' in Sydney, but Hawkes also indicated the colt could head to the paddock before attempting to emulate All Too Hard's Caulfield Guineas success in the spring.

"We need to run so we know if he handles the wet as Sydney will be wet for sure," Hawkes said.

"But he's still immature. He's going to be a nice three-year-old and what he's done now, he's done of raw ability.

"He's a high quality horse going somewhere."

