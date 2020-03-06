AAP Horse Racing

Weather to decide Tagaloa’s Todman start

By AAP Newswire

Blue Diamond Stakes winner Tagaloa is in Sydney with a decision pending whether he will run at Randwick.

Tagaloa is scheduled to contest Saturday's Group Two Todman Stakes (1200m) but the Sydney weather will determine whether he takes his place.

Trent Busuttin, who trains Tagaloa in partnership with Natalie Young, said they do not want the two-year-old having a hard run with the Golden Slipper Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill two weeks away.

Tagaloa travelled to Sydney from Busuttin and Young's Cranbourne stable on Thursday night.

"He travelled up well and has settled in," Busuttin said.

"But we'll keep a watch on the weather and make a final decision at 7.30 in the morning.

"I don't think a wet track will worry the horse, but a run on a heavy track two weeks out from your grand final, do you really need it.

"If the track is in the soft range, I don't think that will worry him at all."

Tagaloa gave Busuttin and Young their biggest victory since the moved from New Zealand 3-1/2 years ago when he successful in the Group One Blue Diamond Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on February 22.

Busuttin said Tagaloa's preparation for the Slipper had gone smoothly and had included working right-handed in preparation for his Sydney debut on Saturday.

"He's done plenty of work that way so that's not a concern," Busuttin said.

"But you always like to see them have a run which is the reasoning behind us going up there on Saturday."

Tagaloa is set to join the stallion roster of Yulong when his racing days are over after Yulong Investments bought a 50 per cent share in the colt.

Busuttin said Tagaloa would continue to race in the colours of part-owner Ozzie Kheir.

