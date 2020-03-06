Cellsabeel out of Reisling Stakes

AAP Horse Racing

Former Golden Slipper favourite Cellsabeel has an uphill battle to get to the world's richest two-year-old race.

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained filly was found to be lame after her sixth in the Silver Slipper with the problem rated 2/5.

She was scheduled to run in Saturday's Resiling Stakes but after inspecting the filly on Friday morning, Racing NSW head vet, Dr Toby Koenig, ruled her unfit.

Koenig said Cellsabeel was showing sensitivity in her off fore heel after having bar plates removed and standard racing shoes fitted.

Maher later spoke to stewards and decided to withdraw her from Saturday's race.

Cellsabeel is also entered for Sunday's Black Opal Stakes at Canberra but would need to pass a veterinary examination to take her place.

Blue Diamond Stakes runner-up Hanseatic is the $7 favourite for the Slipper on March 21 ahead of last week's Silver Slipper winner Farnan.

