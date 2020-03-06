Apache Chase needs pace at Eagle Farm

AAP Horse Racing

Eagle Farm trainer Desleigh Forster is hoping a bigger field will generate early pace to help juvenile Apache Chase show his best.

Apache Chase will be having his second race start in Saturday's QTIS Two-Year-Old Handicap (1300m) at Eagle Farm.

Most of the top youngsters are waiting for next week's $500,000 QTIS The Jewel at the Gold Coast.

Saturday's race will give connections of several runners an idea whether it is worth pressing on to some of the longer two-year-old races in the winter.

One of those is Apache Chase who was fourth to Bellissimi Amici at Eagle Farm two weeks ago after ending up in front in the five-horse field.

Forster said Apache Chase would be a lot better for the race experience on Saturday.

"It isn't his go to lead and especially at his first race start. But hopefully we can get a bit more pace this Saturday," she said.

"He has an outside barrier but I hope we can get cover."

"He is a nice horse but if he is up to better we will have to see.

Forster said the race would give her a far better idea if Apache Chase was up to contesting something better in coming months.

She will also be testing promising mare Twilighter as a genuine staying prospect in the Benchmark 75 Handicap (2200m).

Twilighter won an Eagle Farm race over 1840m two starts ago and was fifth in an 1800m-race last Saturday week.

It will be the mare's first attempt at 2200m but Forster is confident she will handle it.

"She got left flat footed when they took off on the turn last time but she worked home like a stayer. I think she is looking for the 2200 metres," she said.

"She is bred to stay being by Reliable Man and I think we will ride her cold to see if she can get a distance."

