Gollan to get stuck in for Huddy

Trainer Tony Gollan is confident he can continue his run of success for owner Linda Huddy with an upset win by Get Stuck In at Eagle Farm.

Get Stuck In will be first-up in Saturday's TAB Open Handicap (1400m) and will be Gollan's sole runner after he scratched Snitch

The gelding is not a noted first-up performer having not been placed in three previous runs but Gollan believes that statistic could be misleading for this campaign.

"He only had a short break and then came back. He was good in a trial when second two weeks ago and he has gone on from there," Gollan said.

"Get Stuck In likes Eagle Farm and while his best distance is 1600 metres or a bit further this suits fresh. There is a 1600 metre race for him in a fortnight."

"I don't think he will be disgraced on Saturday."

Get Stuck In has won six of his 17 starts and is one of many handy horses Gollan has had for Linda Huddy and her husband Graham.

The Huddys and Gollan were successful last week with Silvera winning the Listed Tattersalls Members Cup and promising Air Spirit scoring at the Sunshine Coast.

Gollan has lost count of the races he has won for the Huddys but believes it would be at least 60.

"The first horse they gave me was Most Important about six years ago and he won ten races and more than $1 million," Gollan said.

"It has gone from there and I usually have half a dozen horses in the stable for them."

Linda Huddy spends a lot of time studying bloodlines and has had success with Get Stuck In's sire Lucas Cranach, who ran third in a Melbourne Cup.

"They are not the prettiest of horses but Linda seems to have the knack of picking the good ones," Gollan said.

"Maybe she has the key to them but most of the breed I have can gallop."

