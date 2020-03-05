Benbatl to head to Dubai World Cup

5370537724001

Benbatl will represent Godolphon trainer Saeed bin Suroor as he bids for a record 10th victory in the Dubai World Cup.

A Group One winner on turf in Australia, Dubai and Germany, the six-year-old made a successful switch to dirt at Meydan in the second round of the Al Maktoum Challenge last month, to earn himself a shot at last weekend's inaugural Saudi Cup in Riyadh in which he finished third behind Maximum Security.