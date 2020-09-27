Australian trio in Irish Open contention

Queensland's Maverick Antcliff is well placed to claim his first European Tour victory at the Irish Open.

Antcliff trails leader Aaron Rai by a single shot after carding a two under-par 68 in his third round to be seven-under overall.

Lucas Herbert (-5) and Scott Hand (-3) are also in the mix going in to the final day at Ballymena's Galgorm Castle in Northern Ireland.

Herbert scored a second successive 67 with Hend going round in 70 after to hold a share of fourth and sixth respectively.

Rai also carded a third-round 67 to move to eight under for the week.

The Englishman held a one-shot overnight lead but was joined at the top when Antcliff completed his delayed second round with an eagle on the 18th hole.

The 27-year-old Antcliff then holed a putt from the fringe for a birdie at the first hole of the third hole to go ahead as Rai bogeyed the opening hole.

However, Rai made three gains in five holes from the third and, with Antcliff bogeying the second and sixth, regained an advantage which he maintained with two birdies against a single dropped shot on the back nine.

"I'm pleased with the round overall," said Rai.

"It wasn't easy, the course isn't playing easy and it wasn't easy conditions today.

"It's always different going out in the final group and with the co-lead on day three, so it's nice to play with that and play relatively freely and solid today.

"It would be incredible (to win). Any title on the European Tour is fantastic, the Irish Open has an illustrious history, it's a huge event, it always has been.

"I want to put that out of my mind going into tomorrow. There's still a lot of significance to it, but I'll hope to do the same kind of things and see where it puts us at the end of tomorrow."

Sweden's Oscar Lengden, Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and South African Dean Burmester share third on six under par.