AAP Golf

Barty wins golf club championship

By AAP Newswire

Ashleigh Barty's golf swing - AAP

1 of 1

COVID-19 may have cruelled her French Open hopes but it's done wonders for Ashleigh Barty's golf game.

Not content with being queen of the tennis court and former cricket pro, Barty is now also officially the Brookwater Golf Club women's champion.

With a swing that's even had Tiger Woods gushing, the sporting super talent claimed the trophy with a commanding seven and five triumph in the match play final.

Barty qualified as top seed for the last-eight of the match-play component with rounds of 77 and 80 on the par-72 course, and also won her semi-final with five holes to play.

Barty's latest success story - she also played for the Brisbane Heat in the WBBL before her return to tennis in 2016 - comes a week before the 24-year-old was due to defend her grand slam crown in Paris.

But the Queenslander opted out of Roland Garros, as well as this month's US Open, citing ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The world No.1 can't be accused for laying idle during the pandemic, Barty slashing her handicap from 10 to four while enjoying rounds with two-time men's champion Pat Rafter and her boyfriend Garry Kissick.

Kissick is a PGA trainee professional at Brookwater and first met Barty when she popped into the pro shop before a round four years ago.

Golf is in Barty's blood, with her father Robert once representing Australia as an amateur.

Barty's form even captured Woods' attention before last year's Presidents Cup in Melbourne.

"She's got a great swing, are you kidding me?" the 15-times major winner said after watching Barty show off her skills on the banks of the Yarra River by striking a wedge to a small makeshift green on the water.

Latest articles

News

Virtual fun for the school holidays

Are you ready to log on to Mitchell Shire’s jam-packed school holiday program at the online library activity hub this September school holidays? While 2020 has been like no other year, council decided to bring the fun to each and every household...

David Rak
News

Commercial quantity of drugs found in Seymour

Drug bust in Seymour Police found a commercial quantity of methamphetamine in a vehicle in Seymour on September 15. At about 8.20 am Seymour police intercepted a vehicle on Wallis St. A search of the vehicle and occupants revealed they were in...

David Rak
News

Local law changes for Strathbogie Shire

Strathbogie Shire Council last night adopted a new local law that shows how working with the community means better decisions for our municipality. A total of 66 submissions were received on council’s Draft Community Local Law No. 2, more than 20...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Wolff takes a detour to US Open lead

Matthew Wolff will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the US Open as Australia’s victory hopes, and that of numerous others, disappeared.

AAP Newswire
Golf

DeChambeau silences doubters with Open win

Big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau says he feels vindicated for bulking up after winning his first golf major with a six-shot victory at the US Open.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Thomas leads US Open, Mickelson stumbles

Justin Thomas holds a one-shot lead after an opening round of the US Open where Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods struggled at Winged Foot.

AAP Newswire