DeChambeau silences doubters with Open win

Bryson DeChambeau's unorthodox style received major validation as the power-driving "mad scientist" of the PGA Tour claimed the US Open with a commanding six-stroke victory that silenced the sceptics.

Since unveiling his single-length set of clubs at the start of his pro career, the former physics major has embarked on a one-man mission to revolutionise golf, facing plenty of doubts in a sport where tradition is valued above all else.

His most recent experiment was perhaps his most ambitious yet: a physical transformation that saw the 27-year-old pack on some 14kg of muscle with a high calorie diet and hours spent at the gym during the PGA Tour hiatus this year in order to add jaw-dropping velocity to his drive.

"I all of a sudden got a lot stronger, worked out every day, been working out every day, and all of a sudden - not because of clubs, but because of me - I was able to gain 20, 25 yards," DeChambeau said after bashing his way to glory around Winged Foot.

DeChambeau, who began the day two shots back of US Open debutant Matthew Wolff, mixed his prodigious length with clutch putts to shoot a virtually flawless three-under-par 67 and a six-under total.

"I did it. I did it. As difficult as this golf course was presented, I played it beautifully," he said after hoisting the trophy.

Wolff, appearing in only his second major and bidding to become the youngest champion since Bobby Jones in 1923, was only one shot back of DeChambeau at the turn.

But the 21-year-old fell apart over a back nine that included two bogeys and a double-bogey.

A fearless DeChambeau, whose final round included an eagle, two birdies and a bogey, attacked at every chance and for his efforts was the only player to break par in the final round as he cruised to a maiden major at his 16th attempt.

The 27-year-old attacked Winged Foot all week like few other golfers can.

So confident in his approach, DeChambeau unleashed his driver on practically every par-4 and par-5 hole as he figured the birdie chances would outweigh the risk that Winged Foot's nasty rough creates.

"I hope that inspires people to say, hey, look, maybe there is a different way to do it," he said.

"Not everybody has to do it my way. I'm not saying that. I'm just saying in general that there are different ways to do things."

The world No.9 grabbed the solo lead after five holes, hit a perfectly-paced 40-foot eagle putt at the ninth to maintain a one-shot cushion in a tournament that came down to a two-horse race between him and Wolff as they made the turn.

Yet Wolff, who was also trying to become the first player to win the US Open on debut since Francis Ouimet in 1913, bogeyed the 10th and 14th holes before a double-bogey at 16 ended his chances.

South Africa's former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen (73) birdied the last to finish alone in third place, a distant eight shots back of DeChambeau and one shot clear of American Harris English (73).

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who finished in a share of eighth place, was almost left in a state of disbelief at DeChambeau's win given his inaccuracy off the tee at a tournament renowned for its thick rough.

"It's not the way I saw this golf course being played or this tournament being played. It's kind of hard to really wrap my head around it."