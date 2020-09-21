AAP Golf

Herbert finishes top Australian at US Open

By AAP Newswire

Herbert - AAP

Lucas Herbert has rallied to finish as the top Australian at the US Open in his best finish at a major golf championship.

The Victorian carded a final-round two-over-par 72 to upstage former world No.1s Adam Scott and Jason Day and fellow US PGA Tour star Cameron Smith on another challenging day at Winged Foot in New York.

Herbert was sharing 33rd spot when he finished his tournament with a 12-over 72-hole total, having been under par for much of his Sunday championship round.

The 24-year-old birdied the third and ninth holes, only to close with three successive bogeys.

Scott, Day and Smith all finished two shots behind Herbert at 14 under, in a tie for 39th at the season's second major.

Smith and Day closed with 72s, with Scott signing off with a 73.

