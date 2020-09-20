Wolff takes command of the US Open

A laser-focused Matthew Wolff has taken a surprising bite out of Winged Foot with a blistering front nine to move into the lead during the third-round of the US Open.

The 21-year-old Wolff, competing in only his second major, reached the turn at five-under-par 30 before six consecutive pars to sit at five under as many players struggled on another tough scoring day.

That left Wolff, who finished in a share of fourth at last month's PGA Championship, three shots clear of a trio of players.

If Wolff wins he would be the youngest US Open winner since Bobby Jones in 1923.

Former Masters champion and overnight leader Patrick Reed dropped three shots in two holes to start his back nine on Saturday to slide to two under, along with Bryson DeChambeau and Hideki Matsuyama.

Wolff made a fast start as he rolled in a 14-foot birdie at the par-four first hole, drained a 15-footer at the par-four fourth and then picked up another three strokes at the sixth, seventh and ninth.

Reed made two birdies and two bogeys over his opening five holes to relinquish the lead but the unflappable American put some pressure on Wolff with his birdie at the par-five ninth before his troubles on 10 and 11.

South African Louis Oosthuizen is the only other player at under par for the week at one under with just his final hole to play.

Xander Schauffele is a shot further back after 14 holes while Rory McIlroy is the clubhouse leader after the four-time major champion carded a two-under 68 to be one over.

"I think anything under par on this golf course today is a really good score," McIlroy, who put himself back into contention, said.

Australians Adam Scott, Jason Day, Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert all crashed out of contention during the third round.

World No.12 Scott had a 74 to be nine over while Lucas Herbert also shot four over on moving day to be 10 over as Jason Day's 76 and Cameron Smith's 78 left them 12 over.