Wolff takes a detour to US Open lead

Matthew Wolff is playing his first US Open and carving his own path as his aggressive style took him top of the leaderboard heading into the final day.

He hit only two fairways Saturday on his way to a match the best score - a five-under 65 - at Winged Foot in a major. Wolff is five under this week.

The only number that mattered to the 21-year-old Californian was a two-shot lead going into the final round.

"There's a lot of holes out there that maybe people would try to hit it in the fairway or maybe take the safe play because it is a US Open, and they know that pars are a good score," Wolff said.

"But I don't really like to think of it that way. I like to go out there and do what I feel comfortable with, rip dog and see how it goes from there."

It's going so well that Wolff is one round away from becoming the youngest US Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923 and the first player to win the event on debut since Francis Ouimet 107 years ago.

"I'm probably going to be a little antsy. It's the US Open, and I have a lead," he said.

Wolff is clear of Bryson DeChambeau, another guy with a recipe all his own, who only hit three fairways as he scratched out a 70.

"The round today was a huge battle... it felt like I kept myself in it, scrambled really well," DeChambeau said.

Overnight leader Patrick Reed, tied with Wolff at the top at the turn, couldn't find the fairway and paid dearly with a 43 on the back nine.

Reed had a three-shot lead after two holes. He walked off the 18th green with a 77 and was eight shots behind.

"Anyone in my position would be frustrated, especially with having the lead going into today," Reed said.

After round one, 21 players were under par. It was six after Friday and after moving day there were just three - Louis Oosthuizen efficiently putting together a 68 to be one under.

Hideki Matsuyama (70), Xander Schauffele (70) and Harris English (72) are at even-par.

Another shot back was Rory McIlroy, who posted his 68 some three hours before the leaders finished.

"It doesn't take much around here ... and all of a sudden you're right in the thick of things," McIlroy, six behind Wolff, said.

"No matter where I am at the end of the day, I feel like I've got a pretty good shot."

Hopes of another famous Australian victory, after Geoff Ogilvy's 2006 success, at Winged Foot are over after disappointing third rounds from the quartet to make the cut.

Adam Scott (74, nine over), Lucas Herbert (74, 10 over), Jason Day (76, 12 over) and Cameron Smith (78, 12 over) all fell well out of contention.