Australia’s US Open golf hopes fade away

Hopes of another famous Australian victory at Winged Foot are over following disappointing US Open third rounds for Adam Scott and Jason Day.

Scott had been hoping to shoot under par to catapult into contention for a second career major to go with his 2013 Masters triumph.

Instead the world No.12 carded a second straight four-over 74 to fall to nine over for the championship and some 14 strokes behind the leaders.

Scott picked up three birdies on the front nine but undid the good work with four bogeys coming home to be tied for 39th.

Lucas Herbert is two strokes behind Scott at 11 over after also shooting 74, while Day's 76 left the former world No.1 at 12 over and in a share of 50th with countryman Cameron Smith.

Smith had been the leading Australian entering moving day in New York.

But he stumbled badly with an eight-over 78 to crash well out of contention.

Geoff Ogilvy joined David Graham as only the second Australian man to win the US Open when he reigned at Winged Foot in 2006.

America Matthew Wolff enjoyed a three-shot buffer over the field midway through round three.

Wolff rattled off five birdies in a spectacular front-nine 30 to reel in halfway leader Reed, who slipped to two-under for the championship after 11 holes.

Fellow Americans Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were also two under.

South African Louis Oosthuizen was the only other player in red numbers at one under.