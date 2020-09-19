DeChambeau’s late night practice pays off

Bryson DeChambeau sensed a cold front moving into Winged Foot on Thursday so he headed to the course for a late night practice session, a decision that paid off on Friday when he carded his second straight sub-par round at the US Open.

DeChambeau had a busy second day that included five birdies, five bogeys and a closing eagle for a two-under-par 68 and second place as he chases a first major title.

"I was out here last night, I knew it was going to be cooler and so I waited and was able to hit balls almost in dark," the world No.9 said.

"I knew it was going to be similar conditions so we got some good numbers with my wedges and I felt really comfortable today."

DeChambeau's physical transformation was one of the main talking points when golf returned to action after the coronavirus shutdown, the American packing on the muscle to become an incredibly long hitter.

But before the tournament it was not clear how the 27-year-old's game would work at Winged Foot, which rewards accuracy off the tee and crafty putting more than sheer power.

He proved on Friday he has more to his game than just jaw-dropping drives and he was brimming with confidence after grabbing the clubhouse lead.

Although his power was on show on his final hole of the day when he uncorked a 380-yard drive on the par-five 9th, followed by an approach with a pitching wedge from 178 yards to set up his eagle putt from six feet.

"I feel great," DeChambeau said, after his round left him one shot behind leader Patrick Reed.

"Confidence is at an all-time high right now. Driving it well, iron play is fantastic, wedging is getting better each and every day, and I'm putting it like I know I can."

DeChambeau, who has quietly become one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, said six-time US Open runner-up Phil Mickelson told him before the tournament that he should be prepared to scramble at the challenging course.

"Phil gave me some great advice," DeChambeau said.

"He said when he almost won back in 2006, he said he had the best short game week of his life, so that's just a testament to showing that you have to have a great wedge game out here."