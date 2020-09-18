AAP Golf

Thomas takes early US Open clubhouse lead

By AAP Newswire

Former USPGA champion Justin Thomas has taken the early lead of the US Open, shooting a superb five-under-par 65 to sit one shot ahead of Patrick Reed.

Thomas sunk a 25-metre putt on the 18th hole for birdie at Winged Foot to take a one stroke advantage over Reed, with 2011 champion Rory McIlroy two shots off the lead in third.

Reed's round included a double bogey and a hole in one - the 46th in the US Open's 120-year history and only the third at the notoriously difficult New York State course.

Thomas had one bogey and six birdies, including three in a row over the 9th, 10th and 11th holes.

The world No.3 was playing with Tiger Woods, who also birdied three straight holes while making the turn but then finished up with three bogeys and a double in the last six holes.

Reed salvaged his round after taking a double-bogey on the fifth hole.

He rallied with a birdie on No.6 and then one-hopped his tee shot into the cup for a hole in one on the seventh.

Two days after stressing the need for a fast start, McIlroy got just what he hoped for in the first round at a relatively benign Winged Foot.

In his last eight major starts, the former world No.1 was a total of 16 over par in the first round, compared to a combined 23 under in rounds two, three and four.

Australia's Geoff Ogilvy shot five over par to win the last US Open at the venue in 2006, while American Hale Irwin was seven over in surviving the so-called "Massacre at Winged Foot" in 1974.

The United States Golf Association has come in for severe criticism in recent years for its course set-up, but Thomas, McIlroy and Reed were among the early starters who made the most of ideal conditions.

