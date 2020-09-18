AAP Golf

Reed sinks rare US Open hole-in-one

By AAP Newswire

Patrick Reed was at his best and worst over a three-hole stretch during the first round of the US Open, following up a double-bogey with the 46th hole-in-one in the tournament's 120-year history.

Reed, playing the back nine first, got his day off to a disastrous start with a double-bogey at the fifth but then followed up with a birdie at six before carding an ace.

With no fans allowed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, Reed watched in silence as his tee shot on the 165-yard par three seventh hit the green and took one hop into the cup.

