Reed sinks rare US Open hole-in-one

5370537724001

Patrick Reed was at his best and worst over a three-hole stretch during the first round of the US Open, following up a double-bogey with the 46th hole-in-one in the tournament's 120-year history.

Reed, playing the back nine first, got his day off to a disastrous start with a double-bogey at the fifth but then followed up with a birdie at six before carding an ace.