Horsfield out of US Open after COVID test

By AAP Newswire

English golfer Sam Horsfield has withdrawn from this week's US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 24-year-old Briton had returned a negative test last Thursday but tested positive after arriving in New York, forcing him out of the second major of the year which starts on Friday morning AEST.

"It goes without saying that I am hugely disappointed to not have the opportunity to play in my fourth US Open but clearly the safety of the tournament and other players is paramount," Horsfield, who competed in the 2015, 2016 and 2019 editions, wrote on Twitter.

Horsfield won the Hero Open and Celtic Classic, two of the six tournaments on the European Tour's UK Swing, to rise to No. 81 in the world and qualify for the US Open.

He is the second golfer to test positive ahead of the US Open after PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Scottie Sheffler and will be replaced in the field by Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini.

