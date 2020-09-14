AAP Golf

Jimenez wins Champions event by one shot

By AAP Newswire

Miguel Angel Jimenez completed a wire-to-wire victory on Sunday in the Sanford International, the PGA Tour Champions' first event with fans since returning from a break for the coronavirus pandemic.

Jimenez closed with a five-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club to beat Steve Flesch by a stroke.

The 56-year-old Spanish star won for the second time this season and 10th on the 50-and-over tour.

Tied for the second-round lead with Steve Stricker, Jimenez eagled the par-five 12th for the second time in three days and played the four par-five holes in four-under with birdies on Nos. four and 16. He parred the final two holes to finish at 14-under 196.

Flesch eagled the 16th in a 63.

Stricker shot a 67 to tie for third with Bernhard Langer (65) at 12-under.

Stricker won the inaugural event in 2018, then skipped his title defence last year. He was only player at Minehaha set to play next week in the US Open at Winged Foot.

Scott Parel was 11-under after a 62. Jerry Kelly (66) and David Toms (67) followed at 10-under.

Rod Pampling finished tied 17th, seven behind Jimenez after shooting par in the final round.

The Australian was two behind the leaders after shooting the second best score in the second round.

Fred Couples, a stroke back entering the round, followed a second-round 64 with a 72 to fall into a tie for 25th at six-under.

