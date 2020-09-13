AAP Golf

Percy shares the lead in PGA event

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Percy - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's Cameron Percy is joint leader of the PGA's Safeway Open, a four-under 68 setting up the Victorian for a final-round assault on Sunday.

Percy is in a three-way tie with Brian Stuard, who closed with a scrambling birdie for a six-under 66, and James Hahn.

On a day when eight players held or shared the lead, the trio of Stuard, Hahn and Percy emerged in front despite all three running into trouble at various times at Silverado Resort.

Stuard, who began the day five shots off the lead, hit only 10 of 14 fairways off the tee and had six birdies, including three straight on the front nine. He made a seven-foot putt on the par-5 18th after finding the rough.

Hahn needed 28 putts, but made birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 for a 67.

Percy had a 68 to join the group at 16-under 200. He nearly took himself out of the hunt after bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14, but bounced back with birdies on two of the final three holes.

Third-round leader Sam Burns struggled to a 72 that left him tied with Kristoffer Ventura (66) and Harry Higgs (70) at 15 under.

Emiliano Grillo (65), Stewart Cink (65), Doug Ghim (69), D.J. Trahan (70) and Russell Knox (70) were 14 under.

Australian Cameron Davis is tied 49th after shooting a two-under 70 to be nine off the pace.

Latest articles

News

Applications open for Goulburn Regional Partnership committee

Emerging leaders of all backgrounds and ages across Greater Shepparton wanting to make a difference in the region are being encouraged to apply for a seat on the Goulburn Regional Partnership committee. With the first four-year term about to come to...

Morgan Dyer
News

Faraday man dies following crash in Kialla East

Emergency services are on the scene of a car accident on Coach Rd, Kialla East. FRV, CFA police, ambulance and Shepparton Search and Rescue attended about 5.45pm. The air ambulance has been called. More to come

Shepparton News
Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Johnson finally wins FedExCup to cash in

World No.1 Dustin Johnson has won the Tour Championship by three shots to secure the season-long FedExCup title and pocket a $15 million ($A20.6m) pay day.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Green beats desert heat at LPGA major

Australian Hannah Green took advantage of the milder early conditions at the LPGA major in California to be three shots off the lead after the first round.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Daly diagnosed with bladder cancer

John Daly has revealed he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and that he underwent a procedure to remove the cancer, which was successful.

AAP Newswire