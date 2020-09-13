AAP Golf

Kirk charges into contention at LPGA major

Australia's Katherine Kirk has shot a five-under 67 in the third round of the ANA Inspiration to charge into contention at the LPGA's major tournament.

The 38-year-old, who has three LPGA Tour victories and one runner-up finish in her previous 59 appearances in major championships, is just two behind leaders Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda.

Kirk opened with two quick birdies and did enough to think about what it would be like to win the ANA Inspiration and take the plunge into Popie's Pond around the 18th green.

"It's so stinking hot out here and it would be great to cool off," said Kirk, who is tied third with Lexi Thompson (69) and Mirim Lee (71).

"I have a lot of hard work, and there are a lot of great players on the leaderboard so I'm probably going to have to go low tomorrow and it's going to take a really good number.

"But anything is possible in this game."

Compatriot Gabriela Ruffels, the 2019 US Women's Amateur champion, is also in the mix.

The 20-year-old posted a 71 to be just six off the pace in a tie for 14th, after her brilliant 68 on Friday.

Minjee Lee is tied for 21st after her even-par round left her eight behind the leaders.

But it took a special round from Henderson to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

Henderson tied a Mission Hills record with a 30 on the front nine and did just enough the rest of the round for her seven-under 65 to claim the best round of the day and a share of the lead with Korda.

Henderson started the weekend six shots behind and wanted only to get as close to the lead as possible. Now she goes into the final round with a second major championship in her sights.

Korda began with a two-shot lead and fell three shots back with a rough stretch on the front nine, particularly the sixth hole by hitting a five-wood through the fairway into the gnarly rough and not getting over the water, leading to double bogey.

She rallied with three birdies on the back nine, however, for a 71 that allowed her to join Henderson at 12-under 204.

"Sort of an easy start which was nice, and relaxed a little bit," Henderson said. "Being moving day, I wanted to get a solid round out there and try to climb the leaderboard as much as possible.

"Still a lot of golf to be played, but nice to see my name up there. And hopefully, tomorrow I can post a similar round."

It was the hottest day of the tournament, the temperature climbing just past 100 degrees late in the day, helped by a mild haze from California fires that kept the sun from burning brighter.

