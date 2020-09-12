Aussie Percy in contention at PGA’s Open

AAP Golf

Australian Cameron Percy is three off the pace after another solid round at the PGA's Safeway Open.

The Victorian posted a four-under 68 to be three behind leader Sam Burns after the second round at the Silverado Resort on Friday.

Percy, who mixed six birdies with two bogeys, is joint third along with first-round leader Russel Knox and DJ Trahan.

The day's big mover was Harry Higgs, whose 10-under round catapulted him to second, just two behind Burns.

The American's round included an albatross on the closing par-five 18th, to add to his seven birdies in a blemish-free round.

Burns overcame an early double bogey and used steady iron play and strong putting to post 65 and get to 15-under.

"Woke me up, I guess," Burns said of his double bogey. "It picked me up, like 'Hey let's go." Just kind of stuck with it and the golf course opened up for me the rest of the day."

Burns needed it on a day when Higgs sparkled, ending with a remarkable two on the 515-metre, par-five. Higgs hit a 305m drive, then holed out from 210 metres with a four-iron.

"What a wonderful way to end the day and also just really weird," Higgs said. "Being the last hole, it's so final. I hope that I can like calm down.

"My brother and I were joking, I was looking forward to a nap all day long and I might be too jacked up now to actually fall asleep."

Higgs didn't see the ball roll into the cup and wasn't even certain what happened. With no fans and minimal spectators, there was no immediate reaction other than a few people who were standing nearby.

"The volunteer off the left just started screaming and then he said, 'It's in the hole, it's in the hole!"'

Higgs said. "I don't really remember what I did. I just took my club and threw it on the ground. It was just full panic. I'm sure it looked funny and ridiculous. I mean, what a great way to finish."

Australia's Cameron Davis is 10 behind Burns after finishing with a 68 after his first round 71.

Phil Mickelson (67) was six-under in his tune-up for next week's US Open at Winged Foot.

