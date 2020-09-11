AAP Golf

Birdie-blitz has Percy chasing PGA leader

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Percy - AAP

1 of 1

A birdie-blitz from Cameron Percy has the Australian just one off the lead after the first round of the PGA's Safeway Open.

Percy is in a three-way tie for second with Sam Burns and Bo Hoag, one behind Russell Knox who shot a nine-under 63 on Thursday in the first event of the new PGA Tour season.

The Victorian made three consecutive birdies to get into contention at the turn, then birdied both of the par fives on his back nine to keep the heat on Knox.

After missing the FedExCup playoffs by two spots to close last season, Knox had seven birdies and eagled the 550-yard, par-five fifth hole.

Two-time Safeway Open champ Brendan Steele and Pat Perez posted 65s to be joint fifth.

Knox is seeking his first victory since 2016 when he captured both the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Travellers Championship for his only PGA Tour wins.

Historically a slow starter, the 35-year-old Scot had the first-round lead at Silverado Resort despite more early struggles.

He hit his first tee shot of the day into the rough and had to scramble for par. After two-putting on the par-three second hole, Knox left his approach on No.3 41 feet short of the pin, forcing another two-putt.

A birdie on No. 4 got Knox back on track and the eagle on No.5 jump-started his rise up the leaderboard.

"I knew this week that par-five scoring would be big to your ultimate performance," Knox said.

Knox was admittedly disappointed by missing out on the FedExCup playoffs - he had qualified the previous six years - but used the time off to prepare for the Safeway Open while adjusting to new coach Mark McCann.

"I've worked as hard as I ever have the last two weeks before this event, so it's really nice to see something good happen immediately," Knox said.

Phil Mickelson, playing a warm-up before next week's US Open at Winged Foot, shot 71.

"The best way to get ready for Winged Foot is to play well here," Mickelson said. "These fairways are tighter and more difficult to hit than what we'll have next week.

"But the rough is going to be a lot more penalising next week so it's a great way to work on driving, work on your golf swing."

Australian Cameron Davis is tied 81st after shooting one-under while Rhein Gibson was one over for the round.

Latest articles

Finance

Myer’s $172m FY loss, more stores to close

Department store group Myer has reported a full-year loss of $172.4 million amid the pandemic and will continue to close stores in preference for online trade.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Booming Amazon to fill 33,000 US jobs

Amazon says it has 33,000 open corporate and tech roles in the United States and will hire thousands of hourly workers in its warehouses and delivery systems.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Luxury giant LVMH cancels deal for Tiffany

LVMH says its $US14.5 billion ($A20.1 billion) plan to take over Tiffany, scheduled to close on November 24, has been cancelled.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Johnson finally wins FedExCup to cash in

World No.1 Dustin Johnson has won the Tour Championship by three shots to secure the season-long FedExCup title and pocket a $15 million ($A20.6m) pay day.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Green beats desert heat at LPGA major

Australian Hannah Green took advantage of the milder early conditions at the LPGA major in California to be three shots off the lead after the first round.

AAP Newswire
Golf

McIlroy storms back into PGA contention

Rory McIlroy has fired a an opening-round 64 to revive his Tour Championship prospects while Australia’s Marc Leishman is eight shots off the pace.

AAP Newswire