Green beats desert heat at LPGA major

By AAP Newswire

Hannah Green beat the desert heat on Thursday morning with a 69 to be just one shot off the lead midway through the first round of the ANA Inspiration.

Green, who won last year's Women's PGA Championship, mixed four bogeys with a bogey for a three-under round at a steamy Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

The 23-year-old West Australian birdied started on the 10th hole and made the turn at two-under and got it to four-under before closing out her day with a bogey on the par-5 9th.

Korean In Gee Chun is five-under after 11 holes to have a one shot lead over a group of players that include Canada's Brooke Henderson and American Danielle Kang - who carded rounds of 68.

Kang, who won two straight events in Ohio when the LPGA Tour resumed after five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is projected to take over at No.1 in the world with a victory this week.

Early tee times typically are favourable because the greens are smooth and the wind is not as strong.

This was more about the blazing heat, expected to top 40C in the afternoon and only get hotter the rest of the week.

Green's fellow Australians Minjee Lee, Su Oh, Katherine Kirk and amateur Gabi Ruffels are among the players out in the afternoon tee times.

So hot are the conditions this week that the LPGA has allowed caddies to drive carts.

The top-ranked Jin Young Ko is not defending her ANA Inspiration title, instead staying in South Korea as she sits out the COVID-19 pandemic and playing only three times on the Korean LPGA.

