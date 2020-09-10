AAP Golf

Two-time champ Koepka pulls out of US Open

By AAP Newswire

Koepka - AAP

1 of 1

Two-time US Open winner Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from next week's tournament at Winged Foot due to knee injury.

Koepka has struggled with a left knee injury which saw him sidelined for three months last season and also needed on-course treatment to his hip during his title defence at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco last month.

The four-time major winner was ranked a lowly 97th in the FedEx Cup standings when he withdrew from the first play-off event, with only the top 70 after the Northern Trust advancing to the BMW Championship.

Koepka had played the previous six tournaments in succession, missing three cuts and recording a best finish of tied second in the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

The world No.8 wrote on Twitter: "Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week's US Open. I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100 per cent again very soon."

Koepka won the US Open at Erin Hills in 2017, successfully defended his title at Shinnecock Hills and was runner-up to Gary Woodland at Pebble Beach last year.

Latest articles

News

Good behavior bond for teenager following police pursuit

A teenager has been placed on a good behaviour bond after he was found in a vehicle which was involved in a high speed police pursuit through Shepparton.

Liz Mellino
News

Former Shepparton guitarist Matera keeps on surfing the wave

Lockdown hasn’t turned the volume down on former Shepparton musician Joe Matera — he has two new musical releases in the pipeline. The first, a collaboration with Martin Cilia of The Atlantics and Mental As Anything, has produced two new...

John Lewis
News

Open up for R U OK? Day

In this challenging year, asking a simple question might be a springboard to a vital conversation about someone’s mental health. That’s the message from experts marking today’s annual R U OK? Day, which aims to emphasise the importance of continuing...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Johnson finally wins FedExCup to cash in

World No.1 Dustin Johnson has won the Tour Championship by three shots to secure the season-long FedExCup title and pocket a $15 million ($A20.6m) pay day.

AAP Newswire
Golf

McIlroy storms back into PGA contention

Rory McIlroy has fired a an opening-round 64 to revive his Tour Championship prospects while Australia’s Marc Leishman is eight shots off the pace.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Johnson keeps PGA Tour Championship lead

Dustin Johnson struggled off the tee but he clings to a one-stroke lead halfway through the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

AAP Newswire