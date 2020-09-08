AAP Golf

Thomas hails FedExCup champ Johnson

By AAP Newswire

Justin Thomas - AAP

1 of 1

Justin Thomas tipped his hat to Dustin Johnson and hailed the world No.1 perseverance after he came back from some woeful form in July to be crowned FedExCup champion on Monday.

Johnson finished three shots ahead of 2017 FedExCup champion Thomas and Xander Schauffele at East Lake in Atlanta to win the Tour Championship and a $A21-million payday.

But such success seemed unlikely at the Memorial Tournament in July when the 36-year-old struggled with the putter and carded consecutive rounds of 80 to miss the cut.

"I don't know if he'll talk about it, but I played with him at the Memorial ... and I've never seen him as lost, anywhere remotely close to that lost," Thomas told reporters.

"He was putting so bad, playing so bad. But he never gave up. He wasn't quitting."

Johnson withdrew from the 3M Open in Minnesota the following week with a back injury after struggling in the first round.

"He was trying to find it out there and he couldn't again," Thomas added. "He's been out here for a while. He knows having a short memory is good out here.

"And then next thing you know, what, two months later he's the FedExCup champion and running away. That's all you need to know about golf right there."

Latest articles

News

Maculata Place moves from isolation to active surveillance

Local aged care facility Maculata Place has received clearance to move out of isolation and into active surveillance.

Charmayne Allison
Video

A celebration of the life of David Fox

A celebration of the life of David Fox

Glenn James
News

More COVID-19 roadmap flexibility needed

Committee for Greater Shepparton says more flexibility is needed by the state government on its approach to reopening Victoria from coronavirus lockdown. 

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Johnson finally wins FedExCup to cash in

World No.1 Dustin Johnson has won the Tour Championship by three shots to secure the season-long FedExCup title and pocket a $15 million ($A20.6m) pay day.

AAP Newswire
Golf

McIlroy storms back into PGA contention

Rory McIlroy has fired a an opening-round 64 to revive his Tour Championship prospects while Australia’s Marc Leishman is eight shots off the pace.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Leishman, Smith in PGA Tour’s finale

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are the only Australians in the field at the US PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup series finale.

AAP Newswire