Johnson finally wins FedExCup to cash in

Dustin Johnson only looks like he plays without a pulse but beneath his stoic stare and that swagger as he walked the fairways of East Lake were jangled nerves on Monday because it meant so much to him.

The $15 million ($A20.6m) prize for winning the FedExCup?

That would get anyone's attention, especially someone who thought he was rich when Johnson cashed his first tournament check as a PGA Tour rookie for $113,571 ($A156,064).

But there was more for the world No.1.

"The prestige, for sure," Johnson said after a two-under 68 left took him 21-under and a three-shot victory in the Tour Championship.

"Being a FedExCup champion is something that I really wanted to do.

"I wanted to hold that trophy at the end of the day.

"It was something that I wanted to accomplish during my career."

He did it by hitting his stride at just the right time.

He won two of the three FedExCup post-season events and lost in a playoff by a 65-foot putt in the other.

It all came down to the final day of the final event, and even with a five-shot lead, it was never easy.

Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele both closed with rounds of four-under 66 to keep Johnson honest while world No.2 Jon Rahm matched their score to be solo fourth.

Johnson became the first No.1 seed at the Tour Championship to win the FedExCup since Tiger Woods in 2009.

H won for the third time since June and for the 23rd time during his PGA Tour career.

"It's a very tough trophy to win," Johnson said. "I controlled my own destiny, but I still had to go out and play well."

Thomas and Schauffele scooped $4.5m ($6.2m) each for their share of second while Spain's Rahm took home $3m ($A4.1m).

Australians Cameron Smith (tied 24th) and Marc Leishman (29th) finished well back in the elite 30-man field but still boosted their bank balances to the tune of $450,500 ($A620,000) and $405,000 ($A555,000) respectively.

Smith shot a 71 on Sunday to be even for the week while Leishman's 69 left him at two-over.

And so wrapped up the strangest season on the PGA Tour, which doesn't feel like the end at all, with the new season starting on Thursday and two majors still to be played.

The rescheduled US Open at Winged Foot will tee off on September 17 while the Masters will for the first time since 1946 not take place in April, instead being played in November.