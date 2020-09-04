AAP Golf

Johnson, Rahm set for playoff-final battle

By AAP Newswire

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith - AAP

1 of 1

The PGA Tour wraps up a season unlike any other with this week's Tour Championship in Atlanta where the winner will be crowned FedExCup champion and take home an eye-popping $A21 million.

Due to a staggered scoring system that gives a head start to the top players in the points standings, Dustin Johnson will begin at 10-under par, followed by Spaniard Jon Rahm at eight under and former FedExCup champion Justin Thomas at seven under.

Yet despite the early edge to begin the third playoff event, East Lake has not been kind to favourites as the top seed has been winless over the last 10 Tour Championships.

"It's not like I've got a two-shot lead going into the final round. I've still got four rounds to play," said Johnson, who is seeking his first FedExCup title in his PGA Tour-best 12th consecutive Tour Championship appearance.

"I'm still going to have to go out and play some really good golf for four days."

Johnson enters the final event of a season that resumed in June after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus in top form having won the first playoff event before falling to Rahm in a playoff at last week's BMW Championship.

Rahm, who with his win vaulted seven spots up the standings, said he prefers being the pursuer rather than starting with a target on his back like Johnson.

"Oh, there's a difference, yeah. You essentially have the pressure of the FedExCup on your shoulders four days in a row, even though you still need to play really good golf for four rounds," said Rahm.

"If you're behind it almost helps just because you have - you already know where the leader is at."

Rory McIlroy, who earlier on Thursday announced his first child was born on Monday, returns as defending champion and will start the Tour Championship seven shots off Johnson.

Webb Simpson, who has three top-10 finishes at East Lake, will start at six under while PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa will start a further shot adrift.

Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are also in the elite 30-player field.

Leishman will start nine shots behind Johnson while Smith is one further back.

Latest articles

Sport

Croquet report | September 4

Rich River Last Thursday, the club had a visit from seven Moama Anglican Grammar School students and their teacher Greg Cadd, and on Tuesday this week another seven students visited with teacher Bri Bennett. These school groups have been an absolute...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Golf report | September 4

Rich River Men Tuesday, August 25 Shannon Cronin’s recent work behind the jump has allowed him to pick apart Rich River’s sharpest minds, with the end result being an outstanding 45 points in A grade. Trevor Moody was great but still...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Echuca-Moama skiers rank among the world’s best

ECHUCA-MOAMA skiers Brett Sands and Fletcher Ball are among the best in the world after the latest International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation world rankings were released. Ball has been ranked the second best under 17 male in the world...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Scott, Day struggle at PGA play-off event

Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day have work to do to make the FedEx Cup season finale after their first rounds of the BMW Championship.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Scott in the hunt for PGA play-off victory

Adam Scott is closing in a spot at the FedExCup season finale with the Australian two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the BMW Championship

AAP Newswire
Golf

Unbelievable PGA finish goes Rahm’s way

World No.2 Jon Rahm has holed a breathtaking 66-foot putt to defeat top-ranked Dustin Johnson in a playoff and win the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship.

AAP Newswire