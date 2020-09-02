AAP Golf

Leishman, Smith in PGA Tour’s finale

By AAP Newswire

Marc Leishman - AAP

1 of 1

Marc Leishman admits he is a long shot to win the US PGA Tour's FedEx Cup title but the Australian has targeted a top-five finish at the Tour Championship, which would cap a $A7.6 million season.

Leishman and countryman Cameron Smith are among 30 players vying for a share of a $US45 million ($A61 million) bonus pool when the Tour Championship finale decides the season-long FedEx Cup winner.

With big guns Jason Day and Adam Scott bundled out of the play-offs, Leishman and Smith were the only two Australians who qualified for the event in Atlanta.

The duo will start the tournament well behind FedEx Cup leader Dustin Johnson with the Tour Championship's bizarre, handicapped format.

The Tour Championship's final results will determine how $US45 million in bonus money is paid out - including $US15 million ($A20 million) for the winner and $US395,000 ($A536,000) for last.

As the FedEx points leader, big-hitting American Johnson will take a two-stroke lead into the start of the Tour Championship, teeing off in Thursday's first round with a 10-under-par total.

The next four players on the points list will start at eight-under through five- under, respectively, while Nos. 6-10 will start at four-under.

The scores will regress by one stroke every five players until those ranked 26th to 30th start at even par.

From there, the Tour Championship winner claims the FedEx title.

Leishman will start nine shots adrift, at one under, while Smith will begin at even par.

Five-time US Tour winner Leishman, struggling for form since the US Tour resumed from a 90-day shutdown, acknowledges his deficit is huge.

"I know it'll be tough because I haven't had the greatest results around East Lake and I'm not in a good position," Leishman told AAP, citing his best finish of tied 21st.

But the world No.23 is eyeing at least a fifth-place result, which would earn a $US2.5 million ($A.3.4 million) paycheque.

He has already pocketed $US3.1 million ($A4.2 million) this season courtesy of a win at the Farmers Insurance Open and two other top-three results.

"If I have a really decent week, I might be able to finish in the top five or if I have a crazy week I could win it. You never know," he said.

Leishman says perspective will make it easy to get over finishing in last place at last week's BMW Championship, where he was 34 shots behind l winner Jon Rahm.

"When you're playing like (that), it's pretty easy to get down on yourself; but I've been through a lot worse than this off the course," said Leishman, whose wife Audrey suffered a near-fatal case of sepsis in 2015.

World No.1 Johnson is being chased by FedEx contenders Rahm (eight under), Justin Thomas (seven under), Webb Simpson (six under) and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa (five under).

Latest articles

News

Elderly victim extremely scared following violent Shepparton assault and robbery

A 75-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Shepparton on Saturday is said to be extremely scared for his safety, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

Congupna author’s new book reveals the real Hendrix

A revealing moment is contained in a conversation with Ian — who wrote the poignant 1975 folk hit “At Seventeen”

John Lewis
News

Shepparton man arrested following spate of Kyabram burglaries

A Shepparton man was arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Kyabram. The 38-year-old man was arrested by police on August 29 following the three alleged incidents. Police allege the man broke into a local sporting club, a commercial...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Scott, Day struggle at PGA play-off event

Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day have work to do to make the FedEx Cup season finale after their first rounds of the BMW Championship.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Scott in the hunt for PGA play-off victory

Adam Scott is closing in a spot at the FedExCup season finale with the Australian two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the BMW Championship

AAP Newswire
Golf

Unbelievable PGA finish goes Rahm’s way

World No.2 Jon Rahm has holed a breathtaking 66-foot putt to defeat top-ranked Dustin Johnson in a playoff and win the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship.

AAP Newswire