WGC-HSBC Champions cancelled due to COVID

The 2020 edition of China's richest golf tournament, the WGC-HSBC Champions, has been cancelled because of government restrictions on international sporting events.

The $10.25 million ($A13.9 million) tournament, which has attracted the world's best players to China since the first edition in 2005 when Tiger Woods was runner-up, was scheduled to take place at the Sheshan Golf Club from October 29-November 1.