AAP Golf

WGC-HSBC Champions cancelled due to COVID

By AAP Newswire

Rory McIlroy - AAP

1 of 1

The 2020 edition of China's richest golf tournament, the WGC-HSBC Champions, has been cancelled because of government restrictions on international sporting events.

The $10.25 million ($A13.9 million) tournament, which has attracted the world's best players to China since the first edition in 2005 when Tiger Woods was runner-up, was scheduled to take place at the Sheshan Golf Club from October 29-November 1.

"We have worked extensively with all Tours, international officials, the China Golf Association and other local parties to find a solution to host the WGC-HSBC Champions," the US PGA Tour's Ty Votaw said in a statement.

"In line with Chinese government guidelines and being mindful of the logistical implications, we collectively made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event."

China's General Administration of Sport said in July that China would not hold any international sporting events this year aside from trials for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ATP and WTA tennis tours have since cancelled all of their China tournaments, including the women's tour finals, and the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix has also been called off.

The HSBC Champions, often dubbed by promoters as Asia's major, is co-sanctioned by all the major tours and became one of four annual World Golf Championship events in 2009.

Rory McIlroy won the event in 2019.

Latest articles

News

Elderly victim extremely scared following violent Shepparton assault and robbery

A 75-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Shepparton on Saturday is said to be extremely scared for his safety, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

Congupna author’s new book reveals the real Hendrix

A revealing moment is contained in a conversation with Ian — who wrote the poignant 1975 folk hit “At Seventeen”

John Lewis
News

Shepparton man arrested following spate of Kyabram burglaries

A Shepparton man was arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Kyabram. The 38-year-old man was arrested by police on August 29 following the three alleged incidents. Police allege the man broke into a local sporting club, a commercial...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Scott, Day struggle at PGA play-off event

Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day have work to do to make the FedEx Cup season finale after their first rounds of the BMW Championship.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Scott in the hunt for PGA play-off victory

Adam Scott is closing in a spot at the FedExCup season finale with the Australian two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the BMW Championship

AAP Newswire
Golf

Unbelievable PGA finish goes Rahm’s way

World No.2 Jon Rahm has holed a breathtaking 66-foot putt to defeat top-ranked Dustin Johnson in a playoff and win the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship.

AAP Newswire