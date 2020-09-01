AAP Golf

Luck, Jones added to US Open golf field

By AAP Newswire

Curtis Luck - AAP

1 of 1

Australian golfers Curtis Luck and Matt Jones are among 16 players to earn exemptions into the 120th US Open golf championship that will be played at Winged Foot from September 17-20.

Luck scored a one-stroke win over Taylor Montgomery at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in August for his maiden victory on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The West Australian was among five players added from the secondary tour, which in 2020 comprised a three-series event beginning with the Albertsons Boise Open and ending with the Tour Championship on August 30.

It will be a first US Open appearance for the 24-year-old, who in 2017 became the No.1 ranked amateur in the world.

Another 11 players were added Monday based on their world golf rankings as at August 23 and Jones squeezed in at No.89.

They will join compatriots Jason Day, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith, leaving six Australians in the 144-player field to compete for the years' second major.

Latest articles

Opinion

Answering the calls I never made | Opinion

I have had some very confusing phone conversations lately that have involved people returning a call I never made. Now for a nanosecond I thought it was someone having a great joke at my expense. You know, the typical, “we called two takeaway stores...

Lachlan Durling
Opinion

Word Boy

I am playing Golf. But not as the game’s Scottish founding fathers intended for it to be played. After slating what I have referred to as a ‘pseudo sport’ for a solid five years, I recently succumbed to the plaid-panted...

Liam Nash
Opinion

More council transparency needed

I would like to congratulate Debra Barnes (The News, August 10). Ms Barnes has stated what many ratepayers are thinking about our city council and its ruling bureaucrats. Diaries, briefing notes in particular, of the senior staff of finance and...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Aussie golfer wins on US secondary tour

Australian golf star Curtis Luck is closing in on a return to the lucrative US PGA Tour after posting the biggest win of his career in America.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Scott, Day struggle at PGA play-off event

Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day have work to do to make the FedEx Cup season finale after their first rounds of the BMW Championship.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Scott in the hunt for PGA play-off victory

Adam Scott is closing in a spot at the FedExCup season finale with the Australian two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the BMW Championship

AAP Newswire