Woods aims to ‘clean up’ before US Open

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour season ended with a thud at Olympia Fields on Sunday, with the 15-time major winner at 11-over par at the BMW Championship.

The tournament, the second of three FedExCup playo-ff events, saw 69 golfers vying for 30 spots in the Tour Championship, which begins in Atlanta later this week.

Woods, who carded a one-over par 71 on Sunday and finished the tournament tied at 51st place, was among the many players who struggled on the tricky Illinois course with only five of the world's top golfers under par.

"This golf course was basically a US Open, with the rough being as high as it is and fairways a little bit narrow," Woods said.

"Look at the scores, and I don't think that we've seen scores like this in a non-major in a very long time.

"This was a great ramp-up for me for the US Open."

The 44-year-old, Woods who failed to crack the top 10 at any tour event since the season return from coronavirus-mandated hiatus earlier this year, shot a disastrous three-over par and five-over par in the first two days of the tournament, wrapping up Sunday's play with a double-bogey on 17 and par on 18.

He hopes to make good use of the downtime, trying to "clean up" his rounds before the US Open begins next month at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

