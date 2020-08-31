Unbelievable PGA finish goes Rahm’s way

Even with a pair of silver trophies in his possession, Jon Rahm still couldn't believe what happened on Sunday afternoon in the BMW Championship. And he only saw half of it.

Rahm was on the range on the other side of the Olympia Fields clubhouse, preparing for a playoff that no one really expected, when Dustin Johnson rolled in a 45-foot birdie putt down the ridge for birdie to force a playoff.

Half an hour later, Rahm faced a putt even longer and more difficult on the 18th - 66 feet that he had to send at nearly a 90-degree angle to the top of the ridge.

From there, it was a replay of Johnson's putt as it headed down the slope, broke again near the pin and disappeared into the cup.

"I still can't believe what just happened," Rahm said.

Neither could Johnson, going for his second straight victory. He could only laugh, at his putt and Rahm's winner.

"I played an unbelievable putt, got in the playoff and then Jon made an even more ridiculous putt on top of me," said Johnson, who at least kept his No.1 ranking in the world and in the FedExCup standings.

The putts overshadowed a command performance by Rahm, who closed with a 66-64 weekend on an Olympia Fields course that played like the toughest test in golf.

His only bogey on the weekend came on the fifth hole Saturday when he spaced out and picked up his golf ball from the green without marking it.

"That stretch of waiting for DJ, him making the putt, going in the playoff, me making the putt, then trying to stay mentally in it just in case he made the last putt, it's been a roller coaster, but so much fun," Rahm said.

The Spaniard won for the second time this year, and for the 11th time worldwide in his four years as a pro.

His first win came at Torrey Pines when he made a 60-foot eagle putt and wound up winning by three.

Johnson goes into the Tour Championship as the No.1 seed, meaning he will start the chase for the $15 million ($A20m) top prize at East Lake at 10-under par, two strokes ahead of Rahm, who moved up seven spots to the No.2 seed.

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith will carry Australia's hopes at the $60m ($A81.5m) FedExCup finale after finishing 25th and 26th respectively in the season-long standings.

Joaquin Niemann, the 21-year-old from Chile, and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes had reason to celebrate at Olympia Fields too as they forced their way into the top 30.

But Australia's former world No.1s Adam Scott and Jason Day and Tiger Woods failed to reach the Tour Championship.