Scott in the hunt for PGA play-off victory

Australia's Adam Scott is closing in a spot at the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship as he heads into the final round of the penultimate play-off event just two shots off the lead.

Scott carded an even-par 70 on another demanding day at Olympia Fields to sit at one-over and in a three-way share of third after 54 holes of the BMW Championship.

The 2013 Masters champion offset birdies at the 4th and 15th holes with bogeys on 8 and 17 as he chases his second win this year - to add to his Genesis Invitational title won in February.

"I've played good and bad this week, and I've had basically the same score every day," Scott said.

"I saw today, though, that if I hit it well, there's a chance to make a few putts.

"One of this leading group will shoot four under tomorrow, four or five under I'm sure."

Scott is now projected to finish 23rd on the season-long FedExCup standings with only the top 30 advancing to next week's $45 million ($A62.5m) Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson - coming off his dominant win last week - is the man to beat again as he matched Hideki Matsuyama with a 69 on Saturday to share the lead with the Japanese star at one-under 209.

Every other player was over par going into the final round.

Cameron Smith catapulted himself back into Tour Championship reckoning with a two-under 68 on moving day to be in share of 26th at six-over.

A finish of 33rd or better at Olympia Fields will secure the Queenslander's spot next week after he started the week 26th in the standings.

Former world No.1 Jason Day's play-off hopes are over with a six-over 76 leaving him 17 shots off the leaders.

Marc Leishman is the only Australian to have already qualified for Tour Championship but his form needs a dramatic upswing after his 79 left him 27-over-par and last in the field.

Second-round co-leader Rory McIlroy (73) went backwards with the Irishman required to play left-handed to escape the base of a tree on the 10th.

Despite sliding to a share of sixth, McIlroy had good news to share post round as he announced his wife is expecting their first child, to partly explain his wandering mind the past few weeks.

Jon Rahm matched the low round of the day at 66 that could have easily been one shot better if not for a blunder that even he couldn't believe.

He forgot to set a marker down on the green before picking up his golf ball on No.5.

A triple-bogey seven on the 17th ruined Tiger Woods' hopes of breaking par for the first time this week and he signed for a 72 with his PGA season all but done at 10-over-par.