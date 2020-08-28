AAP Golf

Scott, Day struggle at PGA play-off event

By AAP Newswire

Adam Scott in action at the BMW Championship. - AAP

Australia's two former world No.1s Adam Scott and Jason Day are in a fight for FedEx Cup survival after the opening round of the BMW Championship.

Scott, 38th on the FedEx standings, finished as the best of four Australians in the field on Thursday with a 2-over par 72 to be in a share of 21st - five shots from the lead.

He needs at least a 17th placing at Olympia Fields to advance to the Tour Championship but can lock up a place with a seventh-place finish.

Day's situation is much more precarious after a 6-over 76 left him in a tie for 60th place.

The 2015 PGA Championship winner needs at least a top-eight result to climb into the top 30 who advance to next week's FedEx Cup finale in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fellow Australian Cameron Smith returned a 5-over 75 while Marc Leishman is at 10-over after a dismal round that included two double bogeys and six bogeys.

Hideki Matsuyama, who has gone three years since his last victory, birdied two of his last three holes to take the opening-round lead.

In one of the toughest tests of the year where it was clear that par would be a great score, Matsuyama made a 65-foot birdie putt on his final hole to finish with a 3-under 67.

"Greens were firm and playing really tough... I played good and was able to stay out of trouble," Matsuyama said.

The Japanese star leads by a shot from American Tyler Duncan (68) while Canada's Mackenzie Hughes (69) was the only other player to break 70.

Dustin Johnson, who won The Northern Trust last week, opened with a 71 and felt like it was a good day's work.

"I'm happy with the score. I'm right there," Johnson said.

Tiger Woods needs to finish around fourth to have any hope of returning to East Lake next week in Atlanta to chase the $US15 million ($A20.6m) bonus for the FedExCup winner.

He was hovering around even par a few shots out of the lead but finished with three straight bogeys for a 73.

Asked whether any thought was put into not playing the round after some major sports halted play this week to protest racial injustice, Woods said the decision was made to go ahead.

On Thursday the Tour said it would support any players who decide to protest.

The average score was 72.8 and only four of the 18 holes played under par.

Rory McIlroy was among 10 players who finished at even-par 70 and felt the day was a success.

He hasn't registered a top 10 since golf returned from the coronavirus shutdown in June, and he conceded to being lethargic without fan energy.

