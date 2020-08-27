Day casts doubts on DeChambeau’s longevity

He's changing the way golf is played but Bryson DeChambeau surely can't keep this up.

That's what Jason Day suspects, anyway.

DeChambeau has been the talk of the US PGA Tour this year, adding almost 20kg to his frame in a concerted bid to monster drives even further than he usually monsters them.

And, dieting on seven protein shakes a day and goodness knows what else, the American's plan has worked a treat.

The golf hulk now leads the tour for driving distance, averaging 296.27 metres for every heave-ho off the tee.

The 26-year-old is also second for most top 10 finishes this season - nine compared to recently-dethroned world No.1 Justin Thomas's 10.

He also boasts five top-five placings including victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in May.

But former world No.1 Day, having bulked up himself with less success in 2017, doubts DeChambeau's body can hold up long-term with the game's most violent swing.

"I guess time will tell," Day said before the second FedExCup playoff event starting in Chicago on Friday.

"I had a quick chat to him about his body and his swing.

"It seems like what he's doing right now is working.

"In the short-term, I think it's going to be fine. Mid to long-term, I don't think it's going to be.

"I don't think his body can handle the amount of stress that he's putting it on because not only did he add a lot of weight quickly, he's added a lot of speed very quick too."

However, Day conceded age is on DeChambeau's side.

"Now granted, he's a young guy," Day said.

"He seems like he's got a good team around him so he may be able to handle a lot better.

"I may eat my words and he may be out here for 20, 30 more years and still do the exact same thing.

"But going through what I've done, it can be very difficult to add that weight and try and add that speed very quick."

But Day stressed he was cautious about dismissing DeChambeau's approach.

"Because I know that he feels like he knows what he's talking about because every time I talk to him, he's 100 per cent confident in what he's doing and he seems like he's healthy, which is a great thing," the Australian said.

"I hope that he stays healthy and I wish nothing but success for him because he's a guy that everyone is talking about right now.

"It makes the game exciting, and I always view him as a friend and as a competitor, but it's pretty impressive to watch what he's done because there's not many people on tour where people actually stop on the range and watch a guy hit balls like Bryson."