Sutherland is new Golf Australia CEO

By AAP Newswire

Golf Australia has appointed James Sutherland as its CEO, with the former long-time cricket boss trusted with ushering in a new era.

Sutherland, 55, who led Cricket Australia for 17 years, will begin his role on October 1.

Golf Australia chairman Andrew Newbold said it was "exciting" for golf to have attracted a candidate with such a vast experience in sport.

"James has a resume that is long and distinguished and I'm delighted that golf will be able to tap into his vast knowledge and resources as we push into a new era," Newbold said.

"He did so much in cricket at so many levels from playing to financial and corporate to stakeholder relations.

"He knows what excellent and elite look like and I can't wait for him to impart his vision on the broader golf industry."

Sutherland, a former first-class cricketer with an accounting, coaching and management background, played a key role in the development of the BBL and WBBL, which reinvigorated cricket's fan base and built new and valuable commercial assets for the sport.

"I'm genuinely excited to have the opportunity to work in golf, obviously for Golf Australia, but more importantly for the sport around the nation," said Sutherland.

"These are challenging times for us all, but I know that Andrew and his board have positioned us well to cope now and thrive later.

"I'm really looking forward to advancing that work and helping unify, modernise and grow golf to be a sport that welcomes people of all backgrounds and grows to achieve its enormous potential."

