Aussie golfer wins on US secondary tour

Curtis Luck is savouring the biggest win of his career but there's only been despair for fellow Australian Cameron Davis on the US PGA Tour.

An even-par final-round 71 at the $A1.3-million Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship has earned Luck his maiden win on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour in America.

Luck's one-stroke victory in Ohio vaulted the 24-year-old former world No.1 amateur to 18th in the tour standings and closer to a return to the lucrative PGA Tour.

The top 25 players at season's end will earn a promotion but Luck is now in position to gain at least partial status and invitation to select events next season.

But Davis' PGA Tour season is over following an expensive late collapse at the Northern Trust Open at Boston TPC.

Davis' three back-nine bogeys in a final-round two-over 73 eliminated the 2017 Australian Open from the $A83-million finals series, after he dropped from ninth to equal 29th at the first FedExCup playoff event.

His 10-under tournament total, having led after round one and been as low as 16-under at one point, left Davis in 87th spot in the overall points standings, well outside the top 70 that will qualify for this week's BMW Championship in Chicago.

Had Davis made the Tour Championship among the top 30, the 25-year-old would have been guaranteed a minimum pay day of $A551,000.

Instead he won't have to postpone his wedding planned for that weekend next month.

With Davis fading, Cameron Smith finished as the leading Australian after closing with a 69 to be 12 under and tied 18th.

Adam Scott (67) is also safely through to the second playoff event after sharing 58th spot at six under.

Joining Smith and Scott in Chicago will be Jason Day and Marc Leishman, despite the pair missing the halfway cut in Boston.

