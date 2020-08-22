AAP Golf

Scheffler newest member of PGA’s 59 club

By AAP Newswire

Scottie Scheffler - AAP

1 of 1

Scottie Scheffler has become the newest member of the PGA Tour's 59 club with a sizzling display of shotmaking in Friday's second round of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts.

The American world number 45 piled up 12 birdies to fire a 12-under 59 and share the early clubhouse lead with Australia's Cameron Davis in the FedExCup playoffs opener at TPC Boston.

Scheffler needed to play the final three holes in two-under to reach the magical number and rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt at 16 followed by another from 4-1/2 feet at the par-five 18th.

Scheffler's round was only the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

Davis reeled off eight birdies to claim a share of the first-round lead and led outright until dropping his only shot of the day on the eighth hole, his second-last of the day, during a seven-under-par 64.

Latest articles

Golf

Scheffler newest member of PGA’s 59 club

American world number 45 Scottie Scheffler has piled up 12 birdies to fire a 12-under 59 and grab the early clubhouse lead at the PGA event in Massachusetts.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Champ Shibuno set to miss British Open cut

Defending champion Hinako Shibuno of Japan has suffered a nightmare second round and looks likely to miss the cut at the women’s British Open in Troon.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Aussie golf prodigy shines on major debut

Sydney teenage golf sensation Stephanie Kyriacou has made an impressive major championship debut at the women’s British Open at Royal Troon.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Green and Lee head Aussies’ major charge

Reigning US PGA champion Hannah Green and world No.8 Minjee Lee headline a nine-strong Australian challenge at the women’s British Open golf championship.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Lewis wins play-off to seal Scottish Open

American Stacy Lewis birdied the first extra hole to win the Ladies Scottish Open in a four-way play-off at the Renaissance Club.

AAP Newswire
Golf

In-form Horsfield wins Celtic Classic

Sam Horsfield has captured his second title in three weeks on the European Tour by winning the Celtic Classic.

AAP Newswire