Scheffler newest member of PGA’s 59 club

5370537724001

Scottie Scheffler has become the newest member of the PGA Tour's 59 club with a sizzling display of shotmaking in Friday's second round of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts.

The American world number 45 piled up 12 birdies to fire a 12-under 59 and share the early clubhouse lead with Australia's Cameron Davis in the FedExCup playoffs opener at TPC Boston.