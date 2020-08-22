Scheffler joins PGAs 59 club at TPC Boston

Scottie Scheffler has recorded just the 12th round at 59 or better on the PGA Tour on Friday but it was only good enough for a share of second place with Australian Cameron Davis at the half-way point of the opening play-off event.

There are no spectators at The Northern Trust. There are no scoreboards with each group.

Scheffler didn't notice any cameras until he reached the 17th hole.

But the PGA Tour rookie making his FedEx Cup post-season debut, kept pouring in putts.

His last putt from about four feet on the 18th was for his 12th birdie of the day, a course record 12-under 59 and a place in the record book.

The 24-year-old became the second-youngest player to break 60 on the Tour, trailing only Justin Thomas, who was 23 when he accomplished the feat in 2017.

"Today was obviously a good day on the course," Scheffler, who needed just 23 putts in his round, said.

"Kind of clicked like, 'Hey, I have a chance to do something pretty cool today'."

Less than two weeks after playing in the final pairing of the PGA Championship, Scheffler made six birdies on the front nine and just as many coming home.

Overnight co-leader Davis, playing one group behind Scheffler, also birdied the final hole on his round of six-under 65 to join the American at 13-under 129.

Davis started his day with a trio of birdies before a bogey on the 6th was followed by back-to-back birdies.

Two further birdies on the back nine have the 25-year-old Sydneysider well placed for his best finish this season as he chases his maiden PGA Tour win.

However, both Davis and Scheffler trail leader Dustin Johnson by two strokes after the former world No.1 carded a sizzling round of 11-under 60 to jump to the top of the leaderboard at 15-under.

Johnson fired five birdies and two eagles in an outward nine of 27 to place Jim Furyk's record 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship - the lowest score in PGA Tour history - under threat.

However, he could only manage birdies on the 10th and 11th on his closing nine.

"I had some looks coming down the stretch but I couldn't get one to go. But I'm still happy with the way I played and I'm in a good position leading into the weekend," Johnson said.

Adam Scott (70) is next best of the Australians at six-under while Cameron Smith (68, five-under) and Matt Jones (71, three-under) also made the cut.

Jason Day (75, three-over) and Marc Leishman (72, five-over) will have the weekend off.

But they will be back in action when the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings after this week go on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields next week - and from there the top 30 move on to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship.