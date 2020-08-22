Injured Swede leads women’s British Open

As if Royal Troon isn't playing hard enough for the world's top female golfers at the women's British Open, Dani Holmqvist is going around the wind-swept Scottish links carrying a nagging back injury from a cart crash.

It's not stopping the Swede leading the major after two rounds.

Friday was another tough day with first-round leader Amy Olson shooting 81 - 14 strokes worse than Thursday - and stars like Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and defending champion Hinako Shibuno missing the cut.

Yet Holmqvist shot one-under 70 in windy morning conditions to be the only player under par after 36 holes.

A one-under 141 total has Holmqvist a stroke ahead of Austin Ernst (70) and Sophia Popov (72).

The rest of the 144-strong field were over par for a tournament being played without spectators and in an isolated environment on the south-west coast of Scotland due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Capturing a first major title - and first LPGA Tour victory - won't be easy for Swede Holmqvist, and not just because of how hard and long Troon is playing in often 80km/h winds.

Lying two strokes behind Holmqvist are five players including world No.8 Australian Minjee Lee - whose two-under 69 was the equal-low round on Friday - and former world No.1 Lydia Ko (71).

A further shot back is world No.4 Nelly Korda (72) in a big group in a share of ninth.

Lee's fellow West Australian Hannah Green is well in the mix, tied for 21st at five over after a 72 in her second round.

Katherine Kirk (77) is seven over while Sarah Jane Smith (73) and Sydney teenager Stephanie Kyriacou (78) - on her major championship debut - also made the cut, on the number at nine over.

Aussie trio Sarah Kemp, Su Oh and Whitney Hillier missed the cut.

Holmqvist's form has come out of nowhere, with the 32-year-old having missed the cut in 13 of the 20 events she has played since the golf cart in which she was riding between holes at an LPGA event in November 2018 lost control and slammed into a wall.

The suspension of golf because of the pandemic gave her some much-needed time to heal but she still described herself as "injured" on Friday.

"It's a long process and very tedious," she said.

"It's an everyday thing."