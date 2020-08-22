AAP Golf

Champ Shibuno set to miss British Open cut

By AAP Newswire

Japan's Hinako Shibuno - AAP

Defending champion Hinako Shibuno has suffered a nightmare second round at the women's British Open and looks certain to miss the cut after slipping to 12 over par for her two rounds.

The 21-year-old Japanese player was blown off course in wet and windy conditions at Troon and carded a 78.

The projected cut is six over.

Sweden's Dani Holmqvist was sharing the lead on one-under after 13 holes of her second round.

Joint leader Sophia Popov of Germany, one of only three players to go under par on Thursday, was set to resume her second round in the later groups.

Overnight leader Amy Olson of the United States was in danger of missing the cut after following up her opening-day 67 with a bogey-strewn 81 as the weather played havoc with scoring.

Best-placed Australian Stephanie Kyriacou completed her opening round well in the hunt after a two-over-par 74 in the wild conditions on her major championship debut.

The 19-year-old finished in a tie for 23rd after upstaging more-fancied compatriots Minjee Lee and Hannah Green.

However with the difficulties faced by those ahead of her, she was set to tee off on Friday in a group elevated to a share of 14th.

