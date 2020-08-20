AAP Golf

Scott still yearns to be a golf ‘legend’

By AAP Newswire

Adam Scott will play in the Northern Trust Open in Boston. - AAP

1 of 1

He knows the clock's ticking but Adam Scott still harbours the highest of ambitions as he steels himself for the most exciting stretch of the US golf season.

Had it not been for three rescheduled majors either side of the FedExCup playoffs getting underway on Friday morning, Scott wouldn't have upped and left his growing family back home in Australia to return for the showpiece $US60 million finals.

But the lure of an elusive second career major - and hopefully more - was too much for the former world No.1 to ignore.

"I never really had Jack Nicklaus's major record pinned up on my boardroom wall or anything but I always felt like a real legend of the game was a five-time major champion," Scott said before the first round of the Northern Trust Open at Boston TPC.

"I still feel that's relevant, and that's not to take anything away from players who have won multiple majors and had incredible careers.

"But there can only be so many legends of the game. You have to draw the line somewhere and that's what I think about in my head and my goals and I feel like I want to win multiple majors.

"Yeah, five still seems pretty clear to me. That's a pretty tough goal. I only have a few years to do it but I still think something like that would be fantastic."

Scott knows the best lead-in to next month's US Open and then the Masters in November would be a run at Tour Championship glory.

And where better to start than Boston, where he's had five top-10 finishes since landing his maiden US PGA Tour victory on the course back in 2003.

"Fond memories to be here and I have good vibes," said the 2013 Masters champion.

A philosophical Scott revealed one small regret when asked what advice he'd have given the 23-year-old version of himself after that Boston breakthrough.

"I would have told myself to kind of come up with a strategy to block out exactly what Tiger (Woods) was doing in making us all feel slightly inferior to him," he said.

"I liked a lot of the things (I) did at the time. Was on a good path, and I had some success soon after, as well. I won the Players' Championship about five months after I won here, so I was doing things well.

"Then it gets a little tricky. I was kind of on that rise up as being a young pro, but then once you kind of get near the top 10 in the world, it's a real different level to maintain and push all the way up there and, looking back on it now, it's hard to remember exactly the influence and attention and intimidation that Tiger drew to golf tournaments.

"But it was significant to every player that was out here."

Latest articles

Soccer

Rudan unfazed by Western A-League stumble

A-League new boys Western United are a team primed for their finals debut despite a low-key finish to their regular season campaign.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

UEFA proposes fan return at Super Cup

The Super Cup in Hungary in September could be used as a test case to allow spectators to return to football matches, UEFA says.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FIFA’s ethics committee clears Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will not face further probes or sanctions over alleged ethics breaches, the football body says.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Golf

McLeod one behind Pieters in EPGA Classic

Australia’s Jake McLeod eagled the last hole to be one stroke behind leader Thomas Pieters after the opening round of the EPGA’s Celtic Classic.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Crowded leaderboard in PGA’s Wyndham

There is a crowded leaderboard after Thursday’s opening round of the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Lewis wins play-off to seal Scottish Open

American Stacy Lewis birdied the first extra hole to win the Ladies Scottish Open in a four-way play-off at the Renaissance Club.

AAP Newswire