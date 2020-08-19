AAP Golf

FedExCup playoffs facts and figures

By AAP Newswire

Rory McIlroy - AAP

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS STARTING ON FRIDAY (AEST):

Australians in the field: (standings in brackets): Marc Leishman (14th), Cameron Smith (30th), Adam Scott (36th), Jason Day (45th), Matt Jones (86th) and Cameron Davis (91st)

Leaders: 1.Justin Thomas (USA), 2.Collin Morikawa (USA), 3.Webb Simpson (USA), 4.Bryson DeChambeau (USA), 5.Sungjae Im (KOR), 6.Patrick Reed (USA), 7.Daniel Berger (USA), 8.Rory McIlroy (NIR), 9.Brendon Todd (USA), 10.Jon Rahm (ESP).

How it works: The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings will contest this week's Northern Trust Open, but the field will be reduced to 70 for the BMW Championship, Olympia Fields (Aug 20-23) and 30 for the Tour Championship finale, East Lake in Atlanta (Aug 27-30).

Total purse: $US60

Winner: $US15 million

30th place: $US395,000

