AAP Golf

In-form Horsfield wins Celtic Classic

By AAP Newswire

EPGA - AAP

1 of 1

Sam Horsfield captured his second title in three weeks on the European Tour by winning the Celtic Classic on Sunday, completing his bogey-free round of 4-under 67 in fading light to finish two strokes clear.

It was an evening finish at Celtic Manor because of a late start to the final round to accommodate TV coverage and as a result of a mid-round stoppage of two hours because of the threat of lightning.

Horsfield, who began the day a stroke behind third-round leader Connor Syme, took the lead he never relinquished by making birdie at No. 3.

The 24-year-old Englishman had four birdies in total at the Welsh venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup, which was without spectators because of coronavirus regulations.

Thomas Detry was a shot behind Horsfield in second place at the Hero Open two weeks ago, and the Belgian was runner-up again in Wales after also shooting 67.

Detry was playing two groups ahead of the No. 133-ranked Horsfield and needed his rival to make double bogey at the par-5 last to reach a playoff.

Despite teeing off in increasing darkness, Horsfield hit a perfect drive, reached the middle of the green in regulation, and ended up tapping in for par for an overall score of 18 under par.

Horsfield did not have a professional win to his name before the six-week UK Swing.

Now, he has two victories in three tournaments, with the European Tour returning to Celtic Manor next week for the Wales Open.

Thomas Pieters (67), Andrew Johnston (68) and Syme (71) were tied for third place.

Latest articles

Sport

Pioneers captains missing the chance to lead

WHEN Cohuna’s Josh Treacy and Echuca’s Jack Evans were named co-captains of the Bendigo Pioneers the world appeared to be at their feet.

Brayden May
Sport

Pat isn’t Frew with the US just yet

WHEN Echuca’s Patrick Frew went down with a second serious knee injury at 16, he thought his college basketball dream was over. In the space of about two years, Frew had torn his meniscus and undergone a full knee reconstruction. Others might...

Brayden May
Sport

Echuca’s Staci Richardson continues to ride US college rollercoaster

FOR Echuca basketballer Staci Richardson, the phrase ‘right place, right time’ holds more meaning than for most. Sadly, however, he won’t be able to be in the ‘right place’ this time – he should have been...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has announced himself on golf’s world stage with a spectacular US PGA Championship victory in San Francisco.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Minjee Lee fourth in LPGA Marathon Classic

Australia’s Minjee Lee has finished fourth in the Marathon Classic as New Zealand star Lydia Ko suffered a back-nine meltdown in the LPGA Tour event.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Johnson again falls short in major bid

American runner-up Dustin Johnson has the dubious distinction of being the first player to squander his first four 54-hole leads at golf’s four majors.

AAP Newswire