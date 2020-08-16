AAP Golf

Korea’s Kim leads field at Wyndham Champs

By AAP Newswire

Si Woo Kim holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the Wyndham Championship after coming agonisingly close to making two holes-in-one at Sedgefield Country Club.

South Korean Kim, who won this event in 2016 and the prestigious Players Championship in 2017, holed out with an eight iron on the third hole and amazingly lipped out for another ace on the 12th on his way to a third round of 62 in North Carolina.

The 25-year-old tapped in from 14 inches for birdie on the 12th and picked up three more shots on the 15th, 16th and 17th to finish 18 under par, two shots ahead of Americans Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman.

Oppenheim, who has a best finish of eighth from his 76 career starts on the PGA Tour, also carded a 62 which included an eagle, seven birdies and a solitary bogey on the last, while Redman returned a 63.

Former FedEx Cup winner Billy Horschel is three shots off the lead following a 65, with Jim Herman and Mark Hubbard on 14 under.

British Open champion Shane Lowry was briefly part of a seven-way tie for the lead when he birdied the opening hole, but eventually had to settle for a level-par 70 to remain nine under.

