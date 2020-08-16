Korea’s Kim leads field at Wyndham Champs

5370537724001

Si Woo Kim holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the Wyndham Championship after coming agonisingly close to making two holes-in-one at Sedgefield Country Club.

South Korean Kim, who won this event in 2016 and the prestigious Players Championship in 2017, holed out with an eight iron on the third hole and amazingly lipped out for another ace on the 12th on his way to a third round of 62 in North Carolina.