Minjee falters in Ladies Scottish Open

Minjee Lee has slipped down the Ladies Scottish Open leaderboard after a disappointing second round at the Renaissance Club.

The Australian was the joint leader after the first round but her two-over 73 on Friday relegated her to joint 10th, four shots off the pace.

American Stacy Lewis, who shot a five-under 66 for the lowest round of the week, now shares the lead with Azahara Munoz at five-under.

Lewis, a former top-ranked player and a 12-time LPGA Tour champion, birdied the final four holes to bounce back from her only dropped shot - at the 12th.

The two-time major winner is looking for her first win in nearly three years to take into next week's Women's British Open, which she won in 2013.

"I love links golf," Lewis said. "Everyone asks what my favourite golf course is and I say anything in Scotland. I love how creative you can be."

Munoz bogeyed the last hole for a 69 that followed up a 68 from the first round.

Jennifer Song was a stroke behind after a 70, with Amy Olson and Olivia Cowan a further shot back after 71s.

Danielle Kang is bidding for a third straight win on the LPGA Tour, after back-to-back titles at the Drive On Championship and the Marathon Classic over the last two weeks, and the American is even par after two rounds of 71.

If Kang takes the title this week, she would become the first player since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 to win three consecutive events on the tour.

It is the first international event on the LPGA Tour since the Women's Australian Open in February.

Australian major winner Hannah Green is tied 36th after a second successive one-over 72 while compatriot Katherine Kirk is a shot further back.

