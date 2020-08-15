AAP Golf

Four-way tie on top of Wyndham leaderboard

By AAP Newswire

Billy Horschel - AAP

1 of 1

Tom Hoge remained tied for the lead with three other players at the halfway point of the Wyndham Championship on Friday to keep his hopes of a maiden PGA Tour victory alive.

The overnight co-leader shot a second-round two-under 68 to sit atop the leaderboard with fellow Americans Talor Gooch and Billy Horschel and South Korea's Kim Si-woo at 10-under, heading into the weekend.

The 31-year-old Hoge struggled with his accuracy off the tee at times during the second round and said he needed to be better around the greens if he is going to claim his breakthrough victory.

"I'd say more than anything, I need to just hole a few key putts at the right time," he said.

"Those eight, 10-footers for par that keep the momentum going ... and get lucky at the right time, too."

Hoge shared the lead at the tournament in 2015 with Tiger Woods after 36 holes.

The four leaders are a stroke clear of Americans Harris English, Andrew Landry, Doc Redman and Harold Varner III, in addition to Ireland's Shane Lowry, who fired a second-round 63 to climb 37 places on the leaderboard.

Lowry is currently ranked 131 in the FedEx Cup standings and will need a strong performance this weekend to qualify for next week's Northern Trust at TPC Boston and the Tour Championship at East Lake, which has a field of 30.

"It was nice to go out there and shoot a good score today," he said.

"It's kind of the best score I've shot in a while and I'm looking forward to the weekend."

Australians Matt Jones and Cameron Davis are five and six shots off the pace respectively.

Davis shot a five-under 65 while Jones is tied 36th, after his 67.

World No.7 Brooks Koepka and world No. 17 Justin Rose were among the players who failed to make the cut.

Due to anticipated weather on Saturday, players will be grouped in threes for the third round and tee off from the first and 10th holes at the Sedgefield Country Club, the PGA said.

Latest articles

Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Golf Australia program looks to boost female participation

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations, on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Lindsay Park weekend preview

Bookmakers suggest Euroa’s Lindsay Park stable will need a slice of luck if it is to return from tomorrow’s stacked racing card at Caulfield with a Group race victory. The training partnership of Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes will saddle up Cape Of...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Outside The Box: The next big thing

Sporting commentators and fans alike have a genuine obsession with anointing “the next big thing”, and prematurely searching to find the next version of a code’s all-time great. Within mere minutes of Collin Morikawa’s scintillating PG...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has remained well in the hunt after the second round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Day eyes second major as Johnson leads PGA

Australian golfer Jason Day has posted a lacklustre third round at the US PGA Championship but remains in contention for a second career major.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has announced himself on golf’s world stage with a spectacular US PGA Championship victory in San Francisco.

AAP Newswire