Royal Montreal to host 2024 Presidents Cup

By AAP Newswire

President Cup International team member Adam Scott - AAP

Royal Montreal Golf Club, the oldest golf club in North America, will host the 2024 Presidents Cup.

The club was founded in 1873 and held the Presidents Cup in 2007.

The US won that edition in which Canada's Mike Weir beat Tiger Woods in a Sunday singles match.

Royal Montreal will become the second international venue to host the Presidents Cup more than once, joining The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

"The people of Canada are some of the most loyal and passionate sports fans in the world, and given the overwhelming success of the Presidents Cup in 2007, it was a natural next step for the event to return to The Royal Montreal in 2024," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release.

The Presidents Cup is held every other year and features a team of US players against players from the rest of the world minus Europe.

