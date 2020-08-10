AAP Golf

Minjee Lee fourth in LPGA Marathon Classic

By AAP Newswire

Minjee Lee in action in the Marathon Classic. - AAP



A pair of back-nine bogeys have ultimately thwarted Australian Minjee Lee's bid at the LPGA Tour's Marathon Classic.

Lee entered the final round two shots off the lead at Highland Meadows but her chances slipped away with a solitary birdie on the front nine as New Zealand's Lydia Ko took control.

The 24-year-old tried to ignite her round with a birdie on the par 4 10th hole before disaster struck with bogeys at the 11th and 14th.

An eagle-birdie finish for a round of 68 left Lee alone in fourth at 13-under par, two shots behind behind unlikely winner Danielle Kang from the United States.

Five shots down on Ko with six holes to play, Kang won her second straight LPGA Tour event when Ko took double bogey on the final hole.

Australia's Katherine Kirk carded a disappointing final round 77 to finish at one-over par.

The LPGA Tour resumed after six months last week with Lee finishing third.

Scotland will host the Tour over the next two weeks for the Ladies Scottish Open and the Women's British Open.

